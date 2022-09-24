The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Clorox were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Clorox by 2.6% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Clorox by 2.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Clorox by 2.4% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in Clorox by 4.1% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in Clorox by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on CLX shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $130.67.

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox Announces Dividend

Shares of CLX stock opened at $141.58 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $186.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.88%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

