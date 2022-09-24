Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Boosts Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Corteva were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,248,000 after buying an additional 1,275,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,373 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Corteva by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,586,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,551,000 after acquiring an additional 452,245 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,952,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Corteva by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,351,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,568,000 after acquiring an additional 91,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $57.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $64.30.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Roth Capital raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

