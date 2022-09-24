Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 180 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NVS stock opened at $76.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $168.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.34 and its 200 day moving average is $85.68. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $75.53 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Stories

