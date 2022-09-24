Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 175 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1,261.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $137.48 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The firm has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.78 and a 200-day moving average of $160.86.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Berenberg Bank raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Marriott International to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.71.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

