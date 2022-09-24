YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,380 Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 12,001,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,314,000 after acquiring an additional 62,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,958,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,075,000 after purchasing an additional 861,997 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,649,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,465,000 after purchasing an additional 33,353 shares during the period. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 3,328,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,723,000 after purchasing an additional 476,000 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $92.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $105.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.69.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.13. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 17.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $2.32 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 20.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Michael Wichterich purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.65 per share, for a total transaction of $171,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 25,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,486.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Articles

