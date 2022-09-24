Marcum Wealth LLC Purchases 625 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Sfmg LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen raised their target price on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.33.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $228.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.42.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $17,708,778.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,984,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $17,708,778.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,984,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,276.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,377 shares of company stock valued at $57,064,982 in the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

