YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.58 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MRK opened at $86.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

