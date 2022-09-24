YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 78,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,787,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 955,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $143,885,000 after purchasing an additional 28,388 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 42,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,645,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $699,859,000 after purchasing an additional 237,364 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Barclays upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.14.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 1.0 %

In related news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $96.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.39 and a 12-month high of $155.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.36.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 129.60%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

