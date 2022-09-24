IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 1,104 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $127.62 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.44. The company has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.47%.

ALL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

