Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys 140 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $264,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $688.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $707.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $673.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $750.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $758.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $217,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,444 shares of company stock worth $37,192,687 in the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.