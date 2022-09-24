Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Raises Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on DUK. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.90.
Duke Energy Stock Performance
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Duke Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.38%.
Insider Activity at Duke Energy
In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $173,820.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock worth $856,533 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Duke Energy Company Profile
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
Featured Articles
