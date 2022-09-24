Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Raises Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DUK. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.90.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK opened at $103.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.90. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $79.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.38%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $173,820.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock worth $856,533 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.