Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,847 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 719.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $85.00 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.31.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.