Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,690 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,922,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,761,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460,366 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,612,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,333,250,000 after acquiring an additional 915,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,765,090 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,187,564,000 after acquiring an additional 289,098 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $487,897,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,700,390 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $528,378,000 after acquiring an additional 313,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Price Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 2.11.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ATB Capital increased their price target on Halliburton to $46.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens dropped their price target on Halliburton to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.53.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.