Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 101,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,279,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 39,949 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,597,461.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506 in the last three months. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $231.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.59 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.73.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.