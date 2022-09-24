Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Graphic Packaging has a dividend payout ratio of 12.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Graphic Packaging to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

GPK opened at $20.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average of $21.37. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Insider Transactions at Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 28.19%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $298,389.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $298,389.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,709,000 after purchasing an additional 377,055 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPK. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.81.

About Graphic Packaging

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.