TheStreet Downgrades Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) to C+

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2022

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEAGet Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DEA. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Compass Point lowered their price target on Easterly Government Properties to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.80.

Easterly Government Properties Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of DEA opened at $16.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $16.52 and a 12-month high of $23.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,669,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,941,000 after buying an additional 203,310 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 37.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,629,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,071,000 after buying an additional 718,881 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,198,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,477,000 after buying an additional 71,613 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,946,000 after buying an additional 175,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 18.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,499,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,707,000 after buying an additional 236,241 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Easterly Government Properties

(Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA)

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.