TheStreet Downgrades Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) to C+

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DEA. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Compass Point lowered their price target on Easterly Government Properties to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.80.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of DEA opened at $16.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $16.52 and a 12-month high of $23.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Easterly Government Properties

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,669,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,941,000 after buying an additional 203,310 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 37.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,629,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,071,000 after buying an additional 718,881 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,198,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,477,000 after buying an additional 71,613 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,946,000 after buying an additional 175,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 18.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,499,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,707,000 after buying an additional 236,241 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.