TheStreet Downgrades Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) to C+

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on DEA. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Compass Point lowered their price target on Easterly Government Properties to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.80.
Easterly Government Properties Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of DEA opened at $16.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $16.52 and a 12-month high of $23.65.
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
