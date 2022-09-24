MobieCoin (MBX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $20,019.00

MobieCoin (MBX) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 24th. Over the last week, MobieCoin has traded 41.1% lower against the US dollar. One MobieCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. MobieCoin has a total market cap of $2.04 million and $20,019.00 worth of MobieCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MobieCoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011135 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070390 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10760991 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00135874 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $351.54 or 0.01842819 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005249 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005245 BTC.

About MobieCoin

MobieCoin’s launch date was June 8th, 2019. The Reddit community for MobieCoin is https://reddit.com/r/MobiePay. MobieCoin’s official Twitter account is @Mobie_Pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. MobieCoin’s official website is mobie.io.

Buying and Selling MobieCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MobiePay is a way for both consumers and merchants to utilize mobile wallets, perform transactions using both fiat and cryptocurrency, all while earning rewards.The fuel which allows to Mobie ecosystem function is the integrated payment & rewards token called MobieCoin. This token is the core technology powering the platforms and is an exchangeable, tradeable asset that will become a global currency, frictionlessly usable across borders. MobieCoin acts as a universal rewards token providing a frictionless loyalty program for all Mobie merchants and partners.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobieCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MobieCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MobieCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MBXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MobieCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MobieCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.