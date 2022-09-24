Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Lifeway Foods in a research note on Sunday, September 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

Lifeway Foods Price Performance

Shares of Lifeway Foods stock opened at $5.77 on Thursday. Lifeway Foods has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $89.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.17 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $30.97 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Lifeway Foods will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lifeway Foods stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.15% of Lifeway Foods worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.