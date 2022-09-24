BENQI Price Tops $0.0101 on Exchanges (QI)

BENQI (QI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. During the last seven days, BENQI has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. BENQI has a market capitalization of $29.83 million and $1.73 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BENQI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011135 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070390 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10760991 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00135874 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $351.54 or 0.01842819 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005249 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005245 BTC.

About BENQI

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,946,266,097 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BENQI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BENQI is a non-custodial liquidity market protocol, built on Avalanche. The protocol enables users to lend, borrow, and earn interest with their digital assets. Depositors providing liquidity to the protocol may earn passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an over-collateralized manner.As BENQI matures, the protocol will undergo progressive decentralization and eventually be governed by a DAO containing QI token holders and governance structures both on-chain & off-chain. The founding team will bootstrap the initial release of BENQI.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

