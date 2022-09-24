Zhang Financial LLC Purchases 114 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $135.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.12. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $323.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

