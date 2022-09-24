Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 89.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in MetLife by 51.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research raised MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

MetLife Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $61.86 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $73.18. The stock has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.68 and its 200 day moving average is $65.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.53 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

