Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 138 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,854 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Illumina were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $532,645,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter worth about $240,547,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $1,226,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Illumina by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,907,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,304,926,000 after buying an additional 426,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Illumina by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 749,656 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $285,199,000 after buying an additional 413,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $190.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3,172.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $436.95.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Illumina from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.27.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

