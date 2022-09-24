Arkadios Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $414,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Addison Capital Co purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $933,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $160.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of -213.85 and a beta of 1.27. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.76.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,114 shares of company stock valued at $20,787,583 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRWD. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.71.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

