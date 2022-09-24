The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 216,919 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.2% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $59,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 937.2% during the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 6,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $5,946,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $454,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 81,811 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $270.94 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $277.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.95.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

