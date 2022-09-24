Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,367 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,825 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of eBay to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

eBay Stock Down 0.3 %

EBAY stock opened at $38.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.53%.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Further Reading

