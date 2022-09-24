IMS Capital Management Decreases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

IMS Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,326 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.2% of IMS Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in Visa by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Visa Stock Down 1.0 %

Visa Announces Dividend

V stock opened at $183.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $347.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.94. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.23 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

