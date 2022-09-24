Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 14,059 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,059 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 101,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,098,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.12 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average of $34.62.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

