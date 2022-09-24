PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,066 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PPL by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,561,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,940,706,000 after buying an additional 1,194,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PPL by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after buying an additional 1,971,238 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PPL by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,969,000 after buying an additional 775,294 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in PPL by 1,256.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,695,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PPL by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,204,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,090,000 after purchasing an additional 199,575 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PPL in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 76,275 shares of company stock worth $2,267,778 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL opened at $28.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average of $28.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

