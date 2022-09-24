Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.03-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $375.00 million-$390.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $398.44 million. Lands’ End also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.49-$0.70 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Lands’ End to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Lands’ End to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LE opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48. The company has a market capitalization of $268.60 million, a PE ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.89. Lands’ End has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $29.70.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 2.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Lands’ End by 366.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 71,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Lands’ End by 91.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Lands’ End during the second quarter valued at $442,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lands’ End by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,020,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,270,000 after acquiring an additional 40,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Lands’ End by 33.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

