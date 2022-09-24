Viad (NYSE:VVI) Shares Gap Down to $35.78

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.78, but opened at $34.74. Viad shares last traded at $34.15, with a volume of 227 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VVI. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Viad in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viad presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Viad Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viad

Viad Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVI. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Viad by 347.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Viad by 211.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Viad in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Viad in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viad by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

Featured Articles

