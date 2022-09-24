Viad (NYSE:VVI) Shares Gap Down to $35.78

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.78, but opened at $34.74. Viad shares last traded at $34.15, with a volume of 227 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on VVI. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Viad in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viad presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.17.
Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.
