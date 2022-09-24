Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Shares Gap Down to $19.39

Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.39, but opened at $18.83. Artivion shares last traded at $18.76, with a volume of 628 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on AORT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Artivion from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Artivion in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Get Artivion alerts:

Artivion Stock Down 28.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Artivion ( NYSE:AORT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $80.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.25 million. Artivion had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Artivion, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Rochelle L. Maney sold 7,161 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $164,416.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,982. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rochelle L. Maney sold 7,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $164,416.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,325 shares in the company, valued at $282,982. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dennis B. Maier sold 5,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $124,516.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,807 shares in the company, valued at $492,859.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Artivion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AORT. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artivion in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artivion in the second quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Artivion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.