FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Gap Down to $118.95

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $118.95, but opened at $115.60. FirstService shares last traded at $116.46, with a volume of 936 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of FirstService from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.80.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.80.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. FirstService had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $930.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.84 million. Research analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 28.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of FirstService by 1,988.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,379,000 after acquiring an additional 127,837 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of FirstService by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of FirstService by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter worth $8,710,000. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FirstService

(Get Rating)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.