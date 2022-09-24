i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Gap Down to $20.98

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.98, but opened at $20.40. i3 Verticals shares last traded at $20.61, with a volume of 716 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on i3 Verticals to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on i3 Verticals in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on i3 Verticals from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

i3 Verticals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $80.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.77 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 215.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

Featured Stories

