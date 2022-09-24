Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Shares Gap Down to $21.60

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.60, but opened at $21.01. Tecnoglass shares last traded at $21.07, with a volume of 221 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGLS. StockNews.com upgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tecnoglass currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.01.

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $169.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.81 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 39.73% and a net margin of 16.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 27,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

