Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Shares Gap Down to $48.64

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.64, but opened at $47.32. Stewart Information Services shares last traded at $46.45, with a volume of 354 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on STC. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.30.

Stewart Information Services Increases Dividend

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.42. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $844.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

Institutional Trading of Stewart Information Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 60.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

See Also

