Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 769 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 11,599 shares.The stock last traded at $34.90 and had previously closed at $34.77.

Central Securities Stock Down 1.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Securities

In other news, Director Leo Price Blackford acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.85 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Securities

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Central Securities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Central Securities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Robotti Robert raised its position in shares of Central Securities by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Securities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

About Central Securities

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

Further Reading

