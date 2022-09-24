Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Trading Up 4.3%

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.66 and last traded at $14.62. Approximately 2,891 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 243,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARIS shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.14.

Aris Water Solutions Trading Down 9.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $76.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $1,408,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $9,142,000. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $2,691,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Aris Water Solutions by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $763,000. 36.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

