TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 14,510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 260,660 shares.The stock last traded at $94.25 and had previously closed at $95.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on TFI International from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TFI International from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.56.

TFI International Stock Down 3.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TFI International Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of TFI International

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 14.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,548,000 after buying an additional 676,650 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the second quarter valued at about $29,066,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TFI International by 45.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 332,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,703,000 after purchasing an additional 103,377 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 16,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 67,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading

