Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Shares Up 4.8%

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.79 and last traded at $7.67. 62,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,873,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHC. Wolfe Research lowered Sotera Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Sotera Health from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sotera Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.45.

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $266.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.30 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 240.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 17,368 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 84.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 144,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 65,998 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 856.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 176,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 158,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

