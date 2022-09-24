Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Trading Up 4%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.94 and last traded at $16.89. Approximately 87,029 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,625,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BILI shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bilibili from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bilibili from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.03.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Bilibili Trading Down 1.6 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 278.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter worth $42,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 807.0% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.