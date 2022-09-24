Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 23,988 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 324,698 shares.The stock last traded at $226.87 and had previously closed at $232.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price objective on Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Lennox International from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Lennox International from $248.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.40.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.14.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 134.81% and a net margin of 10.69%. Lennox International’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Insider Transactions at Lennox International

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total transaction of $104,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $495,325.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total transaction of $104,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $495,325.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total value of $538,644.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,570.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 65.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 82.1% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 90.7% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.