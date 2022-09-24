Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 24,991 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 352,014 shares.The stock last traded at $36.38 and had previously closed at $37.19.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,981,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,002 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 617,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,099,000 after purchasing an additional 72,555 shares during the period. Main Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,007,000. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 399,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after buying an additional 55,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $18,243,000.

About Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

