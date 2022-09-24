Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 221,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,960,846 shares.The stock last traded at $7.06 and had previously closed at $7.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ATUS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Altice USA from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.37.

Insider Activity at Altice USA

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 112.67%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $315,284.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,323,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,226,010.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 52.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altice USA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Altice USA by 69.5% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 825.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 9.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.