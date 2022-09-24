Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Shares Gap Down to $53.08

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.08, but opened at $51.45. Freedom shares last traded at $50.50, with a volume of 1,115 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Freedom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.07 and a 200 day moving average of $50.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Freedom ( NASDAQ:FRHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. Freedom had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $226.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.55 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRHC. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Freedom by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Freedom in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freedom by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Freedom by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Freedom by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital auto loans, as well as insurance products.

