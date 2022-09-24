Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Gap Down to $8.92

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.92, but opened at $8.64. Alector shares last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 2,347 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALEC shares. Mizuho started coverage on Alector in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Alector from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Alector from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Alector from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Get Alector alerts:

Alector Trading Down 4.1 %

The company has a market cap of $702.47 million, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $79.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 million. Alector had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alector Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.