Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Gap Down to $28.04

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.04, but opened at $27.04. Cryoport shares last traded at $27.34, with a volume of 5,413 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cryoport from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Cryoport Trading Down 7.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 13.69 and a current ratio of 14.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.96.

Insider Transactions at Cryoport

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 14.43% and a negative net margin of 125.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 2,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $86,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,467.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 2,708 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $116,579.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,615,089.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryoport

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Cryoport by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,650 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Cryoport by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,230 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Cryoport by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,024 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Cryoport during the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

Featured Articles

