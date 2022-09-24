Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Shares Gap Down to $7.29

Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.29, but opened at $7.00. Bioventus shares last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 134 shares traded.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bioventus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 2.11.

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $140.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BVS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 121,887 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Bioventus by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 536,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 165,269 shares in the last quarter. 44.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

