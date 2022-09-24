Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Shares Gap Down to $8.57

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.57, but opened at $8.16. Arhaus shares last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 5,250 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARHS has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arhaus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Arhaus Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86.

Insider Activity

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.16. Arhaus had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 134.88%. Research analysts predict that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alton F. Doody III bought 11,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arhaus

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARHS. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Arhaus by 11.9% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Arhaus by 100.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arhaus by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 891,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Arhaus by 56.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

About Arhaus

(Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.