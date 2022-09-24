System1 (NYSE:SST) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.55

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.55 and last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 1811 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SST shares. Bank of America started coverage on System1 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on System1 from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on System1 from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

System1 Trading Down 7.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Insider Transactions at System1

System1 ( NYSE:SST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that System1, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of System1 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,400,559 shares in the company, valued at $259,085,701.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $215,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,428,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,527,637.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,400,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,085,701.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,522,875 shares of company stock worth $15,442,529.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in System1 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in System1 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in System1 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in System1 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in System1 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

About System1

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

