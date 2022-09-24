UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.60

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 824 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on USER. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on UserTesting to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on UserTesting from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on UserTesting from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Get UserTesting alerts:

UserTesting Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.31.

About UserTesting

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.